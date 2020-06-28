Editor:
Who would make a better Charlotte County Airport Authority commissioner?
A grumpy old man who lives in the past? Or an intelligent young woman-wife-mother-lawyer who looks to the future?
I'm an 86-year-old woman, not grumpy, who is concerned about the future of Charlotte County and its airport.
I'm tired of being in quarantine, wearing a mask, breathing in fresh air and expelling old, used-up air. It makes me weary.
Bob Starr is like that tired old air. He doesn’t like planes flying near his property. He lobbied legislators to cut federal funding for runways and critical airport improvements. He publicly bashes Allegiant, PGD’s only commercial carrier. Do you want a noise-complaining, airline bashing commissioner who doesn’t want critical federal grants for airport improvements? Then Bob Starr's your man!
As for me, I want an Airport Authority commissioner who fosters the economic recovery and the continued success of PGD. Join me in voting for Vanessa Oliver for District 1. She supports Allegiant and growing commercial airline service at PGD. Vanessa is an active, well-respected attorney and leader in the business community who is ready to take on new challenges and opportunities at PGD.
Vote for a positive role model who will help lead the Airport Authority to a bright future, not a negative retiree who wants to go decades back in time.
My mask is off! I'm breathing in a breath of fresh air. Won't you join me? Cast your vote for Vanessa Oliver!
Learn more at OliverforPGD.com.
Jet Worth-Dugan
Port Charlotte
