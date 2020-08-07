Editor:
I am really getting sick and tired of reading your Our View editorial pushing the mandatory wearing of face masks. Get off it!
The Charlotte County commissioners (no thanks to yappy Chris Constance) passed a reasonable and workable solution that should please most people on the wearing of face masks. Almost every major retailer requires face masks to be worn in-store. All the pro-maskers can feel safe shopping since everybody is wearing a mask.
A mandatory mask ordinance in all public areas (what defines a public area? The parking lot? The sidewalk?? A bench in a park?) is not remotely realistic and would be ridiculous to even try to enforce. The Sheriff's Office would get calls 24/7 complaining about someone not wearing a mask — a disgruntled neighbor "I saw George at his mailbox without a mask on" or " my neighbor walked his dog on the sidewalk outside my house without wearing a mask" etc. — you get the picture. Now the latest information on spreading the virus is through the eyes. Will that be the next big debate? That we should all wear goggles every time we go out in public?
Avoiding large groups of people, keeping a safe distance, keeping hand sanitizer in your car, wearing gloves when shopping (which few people do) I'm all for that and now we all have to wear a mask in most stores. So, all of this should make most everybody happy (well, that may be too much to ask!).
Gail Frost
Port Charlotte
