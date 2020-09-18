Editor:
I know you love Trump, he is rough and you think he is tough. (Bullies need the impression of toughness).
His capricious, simple minded, heavy handed approach to change, not with nuance, and patience, through negotiation and compromise, the way our system is designed, but through executive order, has caused our nation to be in a state of chaos. His policies are based on the applause meter at his rallies, often taking opposing sides depending on the audience.
He has rammed in programs that are at odds with American values, but gain him support, not because it is a well thought out solution, but because it was quick. His two campaign slogans “lock her up” and “12 more years” are both in defiance of the laws of our land. Yet he is running on “Law and Order”.
He openly supports quack conspiracies, knowing everyone loves a scapegoat. He wants absolute authority and no responsibility. He has denigrated our legal, intelligence and health authorities and has relegated those organizations to be populated with political hacks, rather than the American excellence for which we were well-known.
He belittles any opposition in the most degrading ways imaginable, he lauds despotic world leaders and disparages the sacrifices of our dedicated military. He lies every day and refuses to call to task our enemies over election interference, targeting our troops, or attempted murder of one of their own. He takes credit for things he didn’t do.
Aren’t you tired of the constant drama?
Carol Whittier
Placida
