I urge Citizens of North Port to vote for Alice White for Sarasota County, District 5. Who cares more for you than a North Port resident, who has done so much for you already?
The developers have their favorite. Look to see where campaign funding has come from. Here, you can see the results of Alice’s work as you drive down city streets and visit schools and parks. Hundreds of trees are from her work. Her career as a teacher at both elementary and high school level has taught your children. Her service includes starting People For Trees, creating “Welcome to North Port,” work on the U.L.D.C., advisory boards, running the Tour De North Port and more.
She has been North Port Citizen of the Year and Greenest Citizen of the Year. My wife and I manned a rest stop on the Tour de North Port bicycle ride last fall. Arriving at the rest stop, I saw that signs were in place, road markings were there, a Porta Potty was in place, even a bike mechanic was there. After our station served its purpose, we went to the start/finish at Imagine School.
There was Alice, working in the kitchen, with the volunteers, preparing a post ride lunch for riders. Never stopping, delegating, helping, organizing, welcoming back riders and workers alike.
North Port deserves to have her looking out for us at the county level. North Port owes itself a seat at the table.
David Duval
North Port
