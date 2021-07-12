Editor:
Hearing the cries of widespread election fraud over the last several months by a certain group has caused me to ask the question: If the November election was "rigged," why are the outcries only for the states that Biden won?
Heck, if there is widespread fraud, all states should be audited. But all states were audited, independently, and in some cases hand recounted with no change in the outcome. Then there are the 60-plus court cases thrown out for no merit all the way to the conservative Supreme Court. Biden won.
But of course the red states are not in question, only the blue states. How is this any different than watching a game and the team you did not support won. So you fight the result. We were taught that this is the lowest form of poor sportsmanship, poor losers, spoiled brats, etc. All culminating in a disgraceful attempt to overthrow our democracy on January 6 by "patriots.". Really? Biden won. Thank God he did.
Dianna Ross
Port Charlotte
