Editor:
The Mueller report clearly detailed sufficient evidence of obstruction of justice by President Trump to warrant impeachment. Mueller's conclusion, however, was that DOJ policy does not allow a sitting president to be indicted for a crime. But do not overlook what Mueller stated: "that Trump can be indicted after leaving office."
Everyone can see that the GOP-controlled Senate will never allow a bipartisan impeachment. They prefer to trash the FBI and our intelligence agencies, and put Hillary Clinton in jail. They say Russia is a hoax and fake news. Trump is ratcheting up the anti-Democratic racism again to fire up his white supremacist base.
The way to get justice is to defeat Trump and the GOP senators. Then with a new president and Democratic Congress, simply indict Trump for his unlawful behavior. With that control we can see his tax returns, and everything else that he has hidden.
I have many good Republican friends whom I don't want to offend, but most of these GOP officials do not defend our good and patriotic citizens.
Let's truly make America great again.
Don Skaggs
Port Charlotte
