Editor:

It has been an excruciating four years of corruption, racism, sexism, nepotism, xenophobia, etc., under the Trump administration and GOP regime. The iron curtain of suppression is starting to lift in preparation of the Biden/Harris administration.

Mary Trump (niece), in an interview said that the new administration should open a crime task force to hold all those involved and complicit in Trump’s criminal misdeeds accountable. I could not agree with her more. Maybe it will prove to those who believed the lies and propaganda thrown at them through Facebook, Twitter, Fox News, OAN, QANON and other forms of messaging used by the Trump/GOP campaign.

The first two years of Trump’s regime wasted taxpayer dollars on investigations into Hillary Clinton’s emails just to satisfy his narcissistic ego, while he put together his corrupt cabinet of donors and sycophants. It won’t take much effort, once AG Bill Barr is gone, to bring all of the suppressed investigations too light.

We, as a nation, need to heal, but, we can only heal if we expose the root of the infection.

To all of our veterans and their families who have selflessly sacrificed their lives to defend and preserve our constitution and democratic republic, a big thank you to our heroes on Nov 11th and everyday.

Diane Allen

Port Charlotte

