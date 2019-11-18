Editor:
Re: Post writers are unfair to Trump
The media is a critical piece of our functioning democracy. Yet scorn of this institution remains a pervasive talking point borne from the right-wing media. They allege that the "others" in media are corrupt, rather than the President or his loyal associates.
If the writer took the time to read the Washington Post, the New York Times, or any other media agency besides Breitbart, Facebook, or Fox News, he could find damning evidence outlined weekly. Their proof is corroborated not through opinion, but rather the multitude of court cases that outline Trump's corrupt failings. Perhaps, he would find media criticism another case of right-wing projection.
To summarize, upon election and despite warning, our President hired an unregistered Turkish agent to the National Security Council, and then fired the FBI Director because he "just wouldn't let it go." Recently settled court cases have proven that prior to his presidency, Trump defrauded of Trump University students and settled for $25 million. He has cheated U.S. military veterans out of $2 million through his foundation.
Still, this is not enough to convince readers of corruption. And to right-wing readers and Fox News advocates, reporting any of this is a case of the media being a swamp, and they should instead lavish the President with praise for our economy propped up by consumer spending.
Perhaps, this weak attempt at projection is to mute reporters and silence anything that makes our President look bad. Democracy is dying.
Timothy Kratzer
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.