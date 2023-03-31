Well, there is one thing we can all agree on. We are all poorer since Biden took office. Biden carried through with his promise to veto bipartisan legislation that would have killed a regulation that encourages private retirement plans to consider environment, social and governance (ESG) factors when making investment decisions for Americans.
Hats off to the smart Joe (named Manchin) in the Democratic party, who stated: "This ESG rule will weaken our energy, national and economic security while jeopardizing the hard-earned retirement savings of 150 million Americans, despite a clear and bipartisan rejection of the rule from Congress, President Biden is choosing to put his Administration’s progressive agenda above the well-being of the American people."
Can we restore sanity to the White House in 2024 with a president who believes that the best and brightest should be handling the positions that they are being put in charge of instead of just checking off diversity boxes? I am sure we agree that we want the best and brightest: pilots, air traffic controllers, transportation and press secretaries, military generals, Supreme Court nominees, etc.
Let’s elect someone in 2024 who will have the vested interest of all Americans, by allowing U.S. businesses to prosper, who solves the labor problems by avoiding taxpayer handouts, who will take a stand against China, who will take a balanced approach to the energy conversion. I’m sure most of the silent majority in this country are dreading a dinosaur rematch of Biden/Trump. We know the answer: DeSantis 2024!
