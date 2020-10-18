Editor:

To my fellow "Trumpster Lovers,"

The economy was strong, unemployment was low. Donald Trump's ratings were in the 40s and rising. All Donald Trump had to do was the right moral thing.

We might be getting ready for a second nightmarish Donald Trump term. Nightmarish like an experience in a concentration camp. However, as us fellow "Trumpster Lovers" know he and his ego were more important than American lives. His jealousy of Dr. Fauci is evident. He couldn't let it go. 

Two more things. In a previous letter I wrote Jesse Watters of Fox News would make a great "commodian" not comedian. The only thing "funny" about him is his "opinion." 

Finally, my bullet-taking sister informed me that Hydroxychloroquine is curing the virus. I said "Where?" She said Alabama. 'Nough said. Roll Tide.

Mat M. Bateman

Port Charlotte

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments