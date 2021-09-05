I really don’t know where to begin. While reading your front page story on the group protesting mask mandates at schools, I went from laughing out loud to shaking my head in utter despair. Do these people actually believe they have the “sacred right” to decide which rules to obey as they go through life and then teach that ridiculous notion to their children.
Teaching is hard enough without parents telling their kids they don’t have to follow rules. No wonder our country is in the shape it’s in, with nearly half our citizens refusing to believe science or even the results of the latest election.
I’ll say it plainly, schools have rules, about dress codes and behavior, about attendance and homework, and so on. This mask rule was put in place to protect, not punish. There’s an invisible killer out there and not taking the simple precaution of wearing a mask is, in my opinion, tantamount to child abuse.
Laughably, the protesting woman likens her cause to Rosa Parks, John Lewis and even our founding fathers stating “this is now or never for America.” She claims this is a “teachable moment” and urges “peaceful noncompliance.” I have news for her, school rooms are not mini-democracies. And her advice to parents about remaining on school property after they’ve been told to leave will get them arrested.
This is my opinion. I may no longer have school age children, but my taxes still help pay for your children to be educated, hopefully in as safe an environment as can be provided.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.