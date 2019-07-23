Today's Editorial Page

Editor:

Thanks to the Sun for all the coverage on the first moon landing.

I was a 17-year old senior in high school in 1955 when the subject of man going to the moon came up in my math class. My math teacher said it is ridiculous to think that man would ever reach the moon. It is just physically impossible.

As a young naive kid, I thought what a ridiculous statement to make. I thought man would reach the moon at some time. Maybe it would take 50 or 100 years, but we would get there at some point. At that time, I would have never dreamed that we would go to the moon in only 14 years.

Neil Heisner

Gulf Cove

