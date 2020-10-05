Editor:
Today is the final day to register to vote in the Nov. 3 General Election. Anyone not registered by that date will not be eligible to vote.
Registration can be done online through a very simple process at RegisterToVoteFlorida.gov. Contact the Supervisor of Elections office in the county in which you live for information about securing and returning paper registration forms and other voting-related information. In Charlotte County the website for the Supervisor of Elections office is charlottevotes.com and the phone is 941-833-5400. In Sarasota County the website is sarasotavotes.com and phone is 941-861-8600. In DeSoto County the website is votedesoto.com and the phone is 863-993-4871.
Vote-by-mail ballots are currently being mailed out in all counties. Check the websites for information on how to secure a ballot and the variety of ways the ballot can be returned.
Remember that every vote counts. I personally witnessed a tied city council election which was decided by a coin toss and know of a tied state legislative election decided by drawing cards.
Barbara Sipson
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.