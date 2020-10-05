Editor:

Today is the final day to register to vote in the Nov. 3 General Election. Anyone not registered by that date will not be eligible to vote.

Registration can be done online through a very simple process at RegisterToVoteFlorida.gov. Contact the Supervisor of Elections office in the county in which you live for information about securing and returning paper registration forms and other voting-related information. In Charlotte County the website for the Supervisor of Elections office is charlottevotes.com and the phone is 941-833-5400. In Sarasota County the website is sarasotavotes.com and phone is 941-861-8600. In DeSoto County the website is votedesoto.com and the phone is 863-993-4871.

Vote-by-mail ballots are currently being mailed out in all counties. Check the websites for information on how to secure a ballot and the variety of ways the ballot can be returned.

Remember that every vote counts. I personally witnessed a tied city council election which was decided by a coin toss and know of a tied state legislative election decided by drawing cards.

Barbara Sipson

Port Charlotte

