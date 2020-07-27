Editor:
The Russian Revolution resulted in the violent overthrow of Emperor Nicholas II and the Romanov Family execution. Lenin, Trotsky and Stalin led the revolution following Karl Marx’s “Communist Manifesto,” resulting in the death of between 7 and 12 million people and Communism in Russia. There were individuals throughout the world, including the USA that embraced Karl Marx’s “Manifesto,” bringing concern that the revolution could spread to the USA.
Therefore on June 28, 1940, United States Federal Statute, “Smith Act,” was enacted. In essence the Smith Act provided penalties up to 20 years in prison and/or deportation for anyone convicted of intent to cause the overthrow or destruction of government, publicly display any written or printed matter advocating, advising, or teaching the overthrow or destroying any government in the United States by force or violence, teach, advocate, or encourage the overthrow or destruction of any such government by force or violence.
Do not the riots, wanton destruction of government property, the establishment of zones and the statement by the leader of Black Lives Matter that “they will destroy the government of the USA” if their demands are not met, fall under the purview of the Smith Act?
Salvatore Castronovo
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.