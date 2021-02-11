Today’s Republicans
are really Trumpists
Editor:
I find it very interesting that Kevin McCarthy decided not to censure or remove Marjorie Taylor Green from committees because she has ties to Trump. He did not want to inflame his relationship with Trump so he left it to the Democrats to do the job for him so he did not have to deal with Trump’s scorn. What a coward!
These “Republicans” are all cowards because they put Trump first before our Constitution and their oath of office. So now Greene, McCarthy and Trump will blame it on the Democrats. This is just another ploy by the Republicans so they think they are so great and represent America. These people are not Republicans. The Republicans had values. The people in Congress who claim to be Republicans are truly Trumpists. We do not need a country of Trumpists because they have no values or morals.
Further, Biden does not have dementia. Trump was an idiot and did not know how to manage a country let alone this virus which has killed almost 450K Americans.. Right now, we can see someone who wants to set this country right, and he is not an idiot and he does not have idiots around him telling him how to fix the problems of this country.
I, for one, do not miss all of those nasty and hateful tweets that were sent out on a daily basis. Peace feels really good.
Darlene Rosen
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.