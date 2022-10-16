I was a registered Independent for over 50 years. While I voted mostly for Democratic candidates, I did vote for a Republican if I thought he was the better candidate. But today's Republican party is frightening.
It consists of bullies like Trump who threaten and bluster and think themselves above the law; like DeSantis whose "Free Florida" slogan guarantees freedom only to those who agree with him. His motto should be "My way or the highway."
Then you have opportunists like Oz who is not even running in his home state. And you have crazies like Greene who make outlandish statements (does she even believe that nonsense or is she just looking for attention?) and Walker who lies and makes no sense at all except when admitting to not being smart.
There are diversionists like Steube who vow to protect us from China while not addressing real problems in this country. And you have Rubio who is simply ineffectual. But today's Republicans don't care because it's not about good governance, it's not about helping or protecting Americans, it's not about providing services. It's about control.
And, as you've already seen, once they are in control, unless you are a straight, white, well-off male, you can kiss your rights good-bye. Of course, they probably won't outlaw racially mixed marriage, because where would that leave Clarence Thomas, but maybe he would be above the law too. Please protect our Democracy. Save human rights.
