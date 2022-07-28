Baffling and ludicrous that North Port may suddenly deviate from its comprehensive plan, change zoning and plop a 276-unit "affordable housing" apartment complex in the midst of a SFR neighborhood. Absurd!
Comical, but sad that a non-local entity may get permission to totally eradicate the natural wildlife habitat within the last large visible green space along Toledo Blade Boulevard. Shocking, especially for a municipality that requires homeowners to get a permit before removing a tree. This is reality relative to the "major site and development plan-S Toledo Blade Boulevard."
I trust our officials will not fall prey to a typical developer's facade, usually accentuated by dollar signs, or succumb to possible pressure of Sarasota County. Our administration must do its due diligence, and not rush to a misguided or pressured decision. Ask how an out-of-the-area, lawyered up, corporate entity, owner will be held accountable when eventual problems arise. It won't. It can't.
The proposal likely appears sound and financially lucrative but it will completely change the character and dynamics of the neighborhood. Moreover developments as such generally evolve into a total debacle. Deferred maintenance mounts, the buildings fall into disrepair, responsible tenants leave, crime elements emerge and the complex becomes a cesspool.
Problems migrate into the neighborhood, property values are impacted and infrastructure and tax dollars become stressed. The corporate owner has likely changed, cannot be located and/or is unresponsive and leaves us putting out the fire. Seems logical to not let the fire start, doesn't it?
