> Editor:
>
FDOT’s public comment period regarding proposed new toll roads (M-Cores project) has expired. It is not too late to let our legislators know: The toll roads are unnecessary. We already have more than 700 miles of toll roads in Florida.
The toll roads are massively expensive: The state’s 2021 budget is facing a nearly $5 billion shortfall. The COVID pandemic has Floridians experiencing extraordinary and sustained hardships. The road study will cost the state $484 million per year for five years before a final decision is made.
The toll roads will cause environmental harm: The Southwest Central Corridor Connector (which impacts Charlotte County) would destroy habitat needed for endangered species, specifically the Florida Panther. It is also counterproductive and counterintuitive to allocate time and resources on improving water quality and restoring the Everglades while pursuing roadways that will have negative impacts on both.;
FDOT has failed to provide: comprehensive forecasts for future populations, environmental and land use impacts, employment and traffic usage rates at the level of detail needed to warrant continuation of the program.
If you agree please ask Governor DeSantis and our legislators to cease funding Florida M-Cores and allow our state to address more pressing needs. You can give your opinions to FDOT directly at FDOT.Listens@dot.state.fl.us.
Remind our elected officials that a great majority of Florida residents have not forgotten how the will of the people were disregarded with the Forever Florida funding. A decision to move forward shows a distinct lack of prudent fiscal stewardship.
Diana Lehr
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.