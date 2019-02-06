Editor:
Tom Brokaw's assertion on "60 Minutes" about the need for immigrants too assimilate to their adopted countries was right on the money.
He just did not have the guts to stand by his belief when chastised by his employers.
My paternal grandparents emigrated legally from Poland to Utica, N.Y., shortly after the end of World War I. They learned English, but never forgot their Polish heritage, as did many others from Europe at this time. They obtained jobs and raised their children as Americans, but never letting them forget their ancestry. My father learned Polish in the home and English in the school system. They lived in an area dominated by Polish neighbors, as did the Italians in Utica. They worked together in the factories and their children attended schools together and became friends. Their children, including my father, fought in World War II, as Americans.
Utica was not unique; most of the cites in the U.S. at this time had their ethnic sections. The residents of these enclaves are Americans who are proud of their heritage and want to share it with others. I also believe that the majority of the Hispanics I have had contact with who are legally in the U.S. are willing and receptive to being Americans. To become a naturalized citizen of the U.S. involves an extraordinary and arduous commitment.
I would encourage the emigrants from the Middle East to come to the U.S. with an attitude of assimilation and not withdraw into exclusive communities as has occurred in London, England.
Brian Chmura
Rotonda West
