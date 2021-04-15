Editor:
I read, with some concern, that the Punta Gorda City Council may allow the Mask Mandate City Ordinance, to expire on April 30th. I think this is a mistake.
Florida in general, and Charlotte County in particular, has not reached "herd immunity" with the latest figures showing that only 46% of Charlotte County has been fully vaccinated. We have an elderly population in this county with the median age being 52. The elderly are the most susceptible to the virus and the "fourth wave" of the virus is spreading fast.
For the past few weeks, the average number of cases in Charlotte County has been between 30-40 new cases daily, but yesterday, the number of new cases rose to 105. The City Council would be wise not to follow the state and allow everything to open up so soon. I suggest that they extend the mask mandate to June 30th. If things improve before then, or we reach "herd immunity," then they can always cancel the ordinance. We need to look at the "greater good" and not just what is popular.
Jeffrey Sherwin
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.