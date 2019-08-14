Editor:
Far more innocent people are killed by drunk drivers than by mass shootings, so by the reasoning of some of the opinions I've seen, all cars should be banned to protect the public and especially those Ford Mustangs, they are really deadly.
See how silly that sounds when we use autos as the issue.
When we finally sit down and look at the entire problem of mass gun violence and address all the contributing factors, including mental health, over-prescribing mood-altering pharmaceuticals, an easily accessed violent internet that is now used as a child's babysitter.
It's become to easy to just blame one object then to look at the whole picture and make some changes that actually will help.
Jon Ferris
Port Charlotte
