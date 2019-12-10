Editor:
God has only had a small number of believers all through history.
When Noah built the ark and the flood came only eight people entered the ark. Noah, his wife, his three sons and their wives. The rest of the people were destroyed by the flood.
We have the same situation today. Out of the billions of people in the world today there are still only a small percentage of people that believe God.
Marvin Coad
Port Charlotte
