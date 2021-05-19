Editor:
It's often said we don't know what we've got until it's gone. It appears Charlotte County Commissioners Constance and Truex feel that way now that nearly 400 acres were cleared at the Murdock Village development. It appears, as indicated in the Sun's May 14th newspaper article, Constance and Truex regret approving the full clearing especially along State Road 776.
Unfortunately, we learn the hard way. It's too bad those trees and other vegetation are gone, but let's hope and pray this is a lesson learned for future developments.
Local governments should and can require builders to keep native vegetation. There are many reasons why they should do this:
It produces oxygen.
It absorbs Co2, which helps to offset climate change.
It absorbs other pollutants like carbon monoxide, sulfur dioxide and nitrogen dioxide.
It provides shade to a world that's heating up.
It provides wildlife habitat – otherwise they won't have any home! Is that fair?
It's aesthetically pleasing.
It has a calming effect.
It increases property values.
Etc.
Now that we know the value of trees, and other vegetation, whether you're a developer, a commissioner, a legislator or a home owner, please let's do the right thing. Leave it be and/or please plant it when and where it's needed. It will help all of us breathe a little easier.
Edie Driest
Punta Gorda
