Editor:
Our county officials and not the ARC have this public safety sheltering responsibility. This responsibility does not end with an evacuation order. The public deserves better.
Sometime in the last century I was the county emergency management director and shelters were identified for many threats and not only from storms. The nuclear civil defense threat was another. All these threats remain.
The ARC disaster chairman, Roland Cornish, was a part of my staff, as were some local building contractors, such as Peter Taylor of Erb Construction for electric generators, HAM radio operators for communications and many buildings, private and government. Shelters were available. Numerous volunteers were assigned, trained and on call. Drills were held.
Do we suffer from too many lawyers, too little planning or both?
John P. Derr
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.