Editor:

Our county officials and not the ARC have this public safety sheltering responsibility. This responsibility does not end with an evacuation order. The public deserves better.

Sometime in the last century I was the county emergency management director and shelters were identified for many threats and not only from storms. The nuclear civil defense threat was another. All these threats remain.

The ARC disaster chairman, Roland Cornish, was a part of my staff, as were some local building contractors, such as Peter Taylor of Erb Construction for electric generators, HAM radio operators for communications and many buildings, private and government. Shelters were available. Numerous volunteers were assigned, trained and on call. Drills were held.

Do we suffer from too many lawyers, too little planning or both?

John P. Derr

Port Charlotte

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments