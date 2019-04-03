Editor:
Councilwoman Lynne Matthews is right. The funding formula to pay for the pass is broken.
In 2015, the “Cut” was estimated to cost approximately $900,000. And it would be assessed across the whole PGI canal district. Everyone was doing the happy dance that we would finally go forward with a shortcut to the harbor. Plus, another safe passage to get to the canals during inclement weather.
Fast forward to 2019 and the cost is estimated at over $3 million. Many questions arise. Why was one area, the Bird Section, selected to fund the total project when all others pay nothing but can use it? The city manager decided to do a study to justify creating a special assessment district. An economist who does not live in the taxation area decided a cut would raise property values. Ludicrous reasoning at its best.
The cut started as a simple canal, then additional costs continued to be added on. Add on, a sea wall. Add on, 6-plus feet deep for larger vessels. Add on, a maintenance agreement for dredging assessment for Alligator Creek. Add on, property purchase when initial agreement was a land swap. Add on, the costs of moving the additional dredge spoils for a deeper cut.
Something stinks. This canal will be used by all of PGI, not just the Bird Section. The costs should be spread across the whole district. This project needs to beput on hold until the property owners who are being assessed get a chance to vote on it.
Bill Estlack
Punta Gorda
