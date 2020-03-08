Editor:

I always read (Letters to the Editor) but never send one in. This time I just had to vent my displeasure towards the editor. I just read today's entry on "The Sun doing it's best to balance the news." The person sending this letter in tries to convince us that the Sun is a balanced newspaper regarding the two-party system that we have.

I get upset when I see how one-sided the letters are. On the same day that the letter I am referring too was printed there were three left leaning, anti-Trump letters and no conservative pro-Trump letters, this along with the fact that the cartoon on the same page was also anti-Trump. I'm not saying this is always the case but it is certainly is most of the time.

Joe Marchert

Port Charlotte

