Editor:

Back sometime in the last century, the attorney profession was a high quality profession. The attorney's service was available if the individual needed some help, but he usually initiated this request. We were not exposed to nonstop advertisements for real or imagined legal help.

We are paying now higher costs for almost all goods and services due to too many lawyers creating extra expenses. Checking in with a medical doctor, for example, now requires several pages of information to be completed just to protect the medical professional from this legal abuse. Most other insurances reveal the same extra costs.

Look around and almost every human activity today is polluted with fear of legal action. Our local emergency management and the American Red Cross suffer this bias. Public shelters are almost nonexistent in Charlotte County and probably driven by fear of legal liability. Public safety should be the first priority.

It goes on and on. I challenge the legal profession to limit the numbers of licensed attorneys as one step to clean up this mess. This nonstop search by too many licensed lawyers creates strife where it need not exist. Consider also the mess the legal folks have created with executions. One current case started in 1996 and continues! Court appointed attorneys feed off the public trough for years delaying executions that were approved by earlier court action.

Who is worse the greedy one suing or his attorney?

There are some good lawyers and their legal skills are needed. Estate planning is one area.

John P Derr

Port Charlotte

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments