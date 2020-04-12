Editor:
It appears we are living in a new world somewhat isolated during the pandemic. The only local news is primarily through the Englewood Sun.
We realize that isolating ourselves from each other is the only real way to control the coronavirus. I am dismayed by finding that craft stores, hearing aid stores, hotels, appliance stores, gun stores and golf courses are essential services. Most business are suffering and unfortunately may not survive many more months of closure.
Furthermore, reading the ads in the Sun which is the newspapers' primary revenue I notice that 31 churches are going to be having services each week. With hundreds if not thousands of people congregating together it seems that this is the perfect storm for the spread of the virus in Charlotte County.
John Kraigenow
Port Charlotte
