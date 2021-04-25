Editor:
Most are God-fearing, so why do conservative religions think they have the right to push their ideology on all? Most are law-abiding taxpayers, so why do conservative legislators think they have the right to diminish our vote? Narrow-minded irrational thinking people are guided by fear of the unknown — diversity. If you do not look, think, or pray like them, you must be silenced and dominated, therefore your voice will not be validated.
Corporations learned, to thrive in their communities they needed to accept and include diversity, but yet, gave campaign donations to legislators who did not.
Harriet Tubman understood frustration in freeing those oppressed, saying, she could have freed thousands more if they only knew they were slaves. Complicity and acceptance of oppression still exist. There are more of us who understand what is happening and must listen and educate. The history of our country is one of cruel and unacceptable practices on our minorities.
Those oppressors will stop at nothing to accomplish their biased agenda; hypocrisy, lies, propaganda, and yes, even association with QANON violent militias. The world is watching, let us denounce these pathetic oppressors. Be not afraid.
Ruth Volpe
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.