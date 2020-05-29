Editor:

Trump was fiddling while the United States burned.

Facts: 328,239,000 (United States population) divided by 7,594,270,000 (world population) is approximately 5%. And 1,385,516 (COVID-19 cases in the United States) divided by 4,294,760 (world cases of COVID -19) is approximately 33%. And, 83,601 (United States deaths from COVID-19 ) divided by 294,042 (worldwide death cases of COVID-19 is approximately 28%.

Is it possible that in the three months that the rest of the world was fighting the battle Trump and McConnell were fiddling while the United States burned? How else can we explain why a country of 5% of the world’s population and have 33% of COVID-19 cases and 28% of the deaths from those cases. This is poor leadership at best.

Keith Waltz

Port Charlotte

