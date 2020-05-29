Editor:
Trump was fiddling while the United States burned.
Facts: 328,239,000 (United States population) divided by 7,594,270,000 (world population) is approximately 5%. And 1,385,516 (COVID-19 cases in the United States) divided by 4,294,760 (world cases of COVID -19) is approximately 33%. And, 83,601 (United States deaths from COVID-19 ) divided by 294,042 (worldwide death cases of COVID-19 is approximately 28%.
Is it possible that in the three months that the rest of the world was fighting the battle Trump and McConnell were fiddling while the United States burned? How else can we explain why a country of 5% of the world’s population and have 33% of COVID-19 cases and 28% of the deaths from those cases. This is poor leadership at best.
Keith Waltz
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.