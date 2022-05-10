Overturn Roe v. Wade? The sanctity of life? The hypocrisy is overwhelming. Any society that allows the existence of poverty, homelessness and food insecurity doesn't value the sanctity of life. Any society that tolerates thousands of shooting deaths a year without attempting to regulate the sale and ownership of firearms doesn't care about the sanctity of life. Any society that permits insurance companies and pharmaceutical companies to grow rich while pricing medical care and drugs out of the reach of many of those who need them doesn't care about the sanctity of life.
Any society that does little to protect a vulnerable population, the LGBTQ community, from being persecuted and murdered does not value the sanctity of life. Any society that sanctions the death penalty does not care about the sanctity of life. Any society that refuses to acknowledge and teach their often bloody and barbaric history in order to prevent such atrocities from recurring doesn't value the sanctity of life.
So what is really going on here? Is it an attempt by a vocal minority to force the rest of us to live by their cafeteria concept of Christianity? Is it a ploy to legitimize and strengthen our existing patriarchal society? Is it an appeal to single issue voters who give no thought to consequences? I really don't know. But I do know that this action would be the beginning of the death spiral of individual freedom in this society.
