There have been several articles recently in newspapers throughout the state, pointing out the increase in child Baker Acts,and questioning its possible abuse and use as a disciplinary tool. My questions for you are:
1. Do you honestly believe that more than 36,000 children (as young as 2) had a mental health crisis last year?
2. Have you ever asked yourself why the rates for Baker-acted children dramatically declined during summer, over Christmas break, and on weekends?
3. Did you know the Baker Act states that "if a willing friend or family member is able to provide other services" a person does not meet criteria for Baker Act and should not be confined against their will?
4. Did you know school officials and police do not call a parent prior to committing a child in Charlotte County? Please see question 3 if you don't know why that's important!
5. Are you willing to stand with me and demand Charlotte County institute a common sense policy for Baker acting a child which includes contacting a parent prior to committing to a Baker Act and removing that child from school and instituting sanctions when that policy is not followed?
Placing a child in handcuffs, embarrassing them in front of their peers by walking them to a patrol car....keeping a child from their home and family, and exposing them to psychotropic medications without parental consent for 72 hours or more is traumatic and damaging to a child!
Hilary Caskey
Port Charlotte
