Editor:
Civic or civil, two small words with an enormous impact. Civil, a citizen's relationship to others or the state. Civic, pertaining or belonging to citizen or city. These two responsibilities have been cheapened, disrespected and ignored for the past five years by a government of self-imposed corruption.
President Obama and the First Family respected and practiced their civic and civil duties to its people and country. What did they get in return? They were mocked, ridiculed and threatened by the Republican Tea Party. Why? Because they were not white. The Republican Party supports white supremacy through their racist, misogynist and homophobic legislation.
The hypocrisy of fiscal responsibility was lost when Republicans voted on tax cuts for the wealthy, which cost $400 billion more than the current COVID rescue package. During this pandemic, 660 billionaire families increased their net worth by $1.3 trillion.
We must bring back the practice of civic duty into our society, vote out those who do not practice them. We need to pay attention and speak out when disrespected, name and shame them, that’s our civic duty for a civil society.
Diane Allen
Port Charlotte
