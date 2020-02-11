Editor:
Your paper continues its practice of favoring liberal, Democrat, and Socialist letter writers over Republicans and Conservatives. This, although registered Republicans in Charlotte County outnumber Democrats, by a significant number. And, it has been for many years. While I sometimes wait 10 days or more, writers whose position your publication support are published within a day, often in response to a letter I wrote.
This past week, on one day, there were seven letters published of which six were pro-Democrat. And those letters all seem to have the same theme as though one person wrote the letters and different individuals signed them. Hmm. The seventh letter was non-political. The following day, there were just four letters printed, all nonpolitical. This tells me that your Republican readers have abandoned you.
So, if you believe that you can survive on half the population’s support or that you believe you can swing this county to Democrat, keep on dreaming. After the performance by the Democrats and Nancy Pelosi at the State of the Union address, I wouldn’t be surprised if more independents and people of color abandon the Democrats.
Bob Reichert
Punta Gorda
