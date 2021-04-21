Editor:
I have been researching and talking about climate refugees for several years now. I remember a TED speaker talking about refugees in general. Most are poor, devastated, and don't speak American English or the countries they try to get to. They take whatever jobs they can manage to find. They tend not to assimilate to these different cultures and thusly are discriminated against.
They are seen as second-class humans or less. Our ancestors migrated to this country to find better lives and jobs. In Central and South America, the drug lords and their cartels and gangs are killing people and forcing them into criminal activity. I also remember one of the previous presidents of Mexico saying that their culture would be nicer if the U.S. was not so eager to get illegal drugs and our firearm companies are happy to sell more weapons to them.
The average and popular percentage (40%) of people live within 100 km (62 miles) of a coastal area and the percentage increases for estuarial areas. Our northern native communities living on polar coasts have to move further inland and change their lives. Forty percent of 7.725 billion humans now, is about 3.1 billion people. Not all coasts are at low elevations but most are. It is likely going to be a mess and a lot of discrimination.
Tom Pritchard
Rotonda West
