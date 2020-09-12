Editor:
We know that President Trump’s followers are not all white supremacists nor do they necessarily belong to other hate groups. Some do, however, and support our current president because he encourages them by not denouncing their violence. Some politicians inspire us with hope and dignity. Trump promotes fear and anger.
Our political points of view are created, in part, by the sources of information we select. Accurate and truthful information comes from credible sources that stand the scrutiny of fact checking. Facts are not facts just because someone says they are. One of our major concerns about Trump is his propensity for spouting lies as though they are facts. Trump has made 20,000 false and misleading statements since his election in 2016 according mainstream media.
What makes us all blind to truth is our bullheaded need to be right rather than discussing issues with one another and fact checking. When we take time to talk, and yes, listen, to those who have points of view different from ours, we often are enlightened and find we agree on more issues than we realize. When we fact check, we learn who to trust.
A vote for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris is a vote for honesty, law and order, equality, and justice for us all.
Please vote as if the future of our democracy and our families depend on it. Because it does.
Mary McDowell
Englewood
