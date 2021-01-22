Editor:
I have not written for a while now as things in our country seems to are deteriorating continually and I hope we can recover.
I think a letter Jan, 19 summarized it well.
I am writing this on Jan. 13, one week after an attempted insurrection where thousands of misguided, delusional, and violent citizens stormed the Capitol of the United States.
It is also the day that the House of Representatives started the impeachment process against President Donald Trump.
How can so many people have believed in the total falsehood that the election was “stolen?"
It’s because they have fallen for the lies of a pathological liar who was supported and empowered by certain members of Congress who cherished their position over truth and their country, that we have just experienced an insurrection. These are people who should have known better.
A total of 147 Republicans signed onto a pledge to question the honesty of the election, the very type of process that put them into office and a process that is the very foundation of our Republic.
The tragedy of the insurrection is in the deaths, the destruction and the violation of the Capitol, our symbol of democracy.
And it’s all based on a lie, misrepresentations, and ignorance.
A good portion of my friends and former friends believe in these falsehoods. It is almost impossible the have an intelligent conversation with them as they have one leader.
I just hope intelligence and reason will prevail and we can make this a great country.
John Surkan
Port Charlotte
