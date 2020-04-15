Editor:
Since this crap started I have been boating, but either by myself or the person I live with — my wife. We use to have Friday night and Sunday dinner with our son. We stopped doing that because we can't control or know where he has been or what he has had contact with. Maybe we are taking it too far, but rather try to be as safe as we can.
I see boats with four to eight people on them. How do you know where or what all those people have been in contact with. If we don't start isolating ourselves this virus will just keep spreading.
I do not know what classifies a person to be essential worker. I know people need to make a living, but I don't think that new home construction is essential. At a job site in Gulf Cove I watched six to eight people climb out of a truck or van and start working. No social distancing being practiced there. Then another trades worker shows up and he is touching everything the other eight have been touching.
These same people use the stores around us. Is this going to spread the virus? People please practice social distancing. Even boating — how do boats with more then two people in it social distance? I understand if you live under one roof, but if you go out afterward then your spreading the virus.
Richard Van Acker
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.