I have been watching cable news, reading newspapers and getting very anxious and depressed about all the horrible things going on in our country. The virus is spreading, more people are dying, California is burning mainly as a result of climate change which is also sinking parts of Florida.
We have a president who lies and his people at the White House who lie along with him. Yet there are people I know who are going about their business in a happy, joyful manner. They are going to restaurants, bars, the gym, and Trump rallies and don’t wear masks. I asked them if they watch the news and they said everyday. Doesn’t what you are hearing bother you?
They thought that a strange question. They said they watch Fox News and have all the information they need. I decided to try that with the hope I would be able to eventually sleep at night. I watched and learned I was in a different reality. It was great to hear our President doesn’t lie. We have turned the corner with the virus. That it will eventually get cooler in Florida and throughout the country so need not worry about that fake climate change.
We now have a real radiologist in the White House who knows about handling the virus. That information about the president not paying taxes, he is just smart. Counting for so long on getting factual information has really been a problem. Closing my eyes to reality is working.
Wallace Sadoff
Port Charlotte
