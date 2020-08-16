Editor:
“Face diapers.”
“Hiding in your basement.”
“It is what it is.”
These are the things said/written by those intent on callously diminishing the pandemic that is currently claiming over 1,000 American lives a day. The deniers find ways to quibble over statistics, dither about treatment, evade masking regulations, and, finally, fall back on puerile indignation about their rights. Anything but buckle down in a common sense way to limit its spread.
As for the economic impact, earlier they argued against any shutdown, in blind denial of how it could overwhelm an area’s healthcare system. (As is now happening cyclically in some areas.) If the pandemic is still devastating our economy – and it most definitely is – then it is largely the fault of these same deniers who sit back and complain rather than make the effort to beat it down and support businesses that need patronage to survive.
Let’s consider, too, the economic impact on those who have lost wage-earners or who are now disabled by COVID-19, perhaps permanently. While it appears that most patients recover completely, others suffer from clotting sequelae: ischemic limbs (some requiring amputation), stroke, myocardial infarction, visceral ischemia, and pulmonary embolism.
Those of us who are trying to whip the dang thing on America’s terms by following CDC guidelines are being betrayed by those who would prefer to let the virus run over us roughshod. Betrayed, and then subjected to their crude, juvenile disparagement. If growing up were easy, everyone would do it.
Sheila Jaeger
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.