Editor:
Well the first virus vaccinations have taken place here in Charlotte and Lee counties. The process was about as smooth as a gravel road. In Lee County first come first served, people lined up as early as 3 in the morning. Bunched together one wonders if they were more likely to catch the virus. Finally, about 800 got a vaccine, some as late as 1 in the afternoon.
Charlotte was more orderly with assigned times by the Florida Community Organizations Active in a Disaster. Who knew! Many are angered over the fact very few knew that vaccines were going to be offered or by who. The lucky ones that knew overwhelmed the system and the website froze. On Dec. 30th when it was first published, all slots were fill for the first week. Wonder if our elected officials got their vaccine shot?
Certainly, some of the problems can be attributed to the governor who directed that those over 65 be given the vaccine first. The problem with that is here in Charlotte County about 80% of the population are 65 or older. Probably would have been better to start with those over 75.
So now those of us in Charlotte County can register for an appointment after Jan. 6th. But exactly when who knows. My view, government needs to do much better in vaccinating the elderly who remain most in danger to this virus. Charlotte County leadership seems to be absent.
Jim Courtney
Punta Gorda
