Editor:
One day at the DMV I observed a 20-something Black male try to get tags for his car. He provided documents which were deemed insufficient and was sent away. Over the next two hours he reappeared three times with more papers, but those were also deemed insufficient. He spoke at length about how he needed the tags to drive to work. “Not our problem,” said the DMV.
I imagined his difficult choices: stay home and lose his job; find another ride; drive to work without current tags. Suppose he took the chance and drove. He gets stopped for the expired tags. His license has expired – the police search the car and find a few grams of pot. Because they’re wearing body cameras, they have no discretion to let him go. He resists arrest – and is eventually killed by the police. In effect he was killed because he was incapable of navigating the difficulties imposed by the state to operate a car, or run a business, and was overwhelmed by his interaction with police authority. If you think this is unrealistic, think about Nika Holbert, George Floyd, Sandra Bland, Michael Brown, Eric Garner.
The Arab Spring began as people rose up in desperation when their government and police prevented them from living their lives through over-regulation and enforcement. Is Spring just around the corner in America?
James McCague
Punta Gorda
