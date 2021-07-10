Editor:

A huge "thank you" to all of you who are fully vaccinated against Covid. You and I have acted most responsibly in keeping yourself and my family safe.

Bu, a note to the un-vaccinated: There were nearly 10,000 Covid deaths in the USA in the month of June. Of that number, over 99% could have been prevented had the victims been properly vaccinated. In other words, 10,000 of your neighbors died needlessly.

I would guess that those who refuse vaccine treatment won't be too upset when we ship your life-saving vaccine to Africa or India, or wherever it will be more appreciated.

Bill Ringelstein

Punta Gorda

