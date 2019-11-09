Editor:

I pledge allegiance to the flag of the United States of America. But the numbers of those who do so pledge appears to be dwindling.

Can you believe how many Americans now opt not to pledge allegiance to the flag or to the USA? By my count these are mostly hordes of liberal Democrats, many of color, and #MeToo feminists who are terrified of alpha males like President Donald Trump. Is it TDS (Trump Derangement syndrome)? The NFL, NBA, Nike, and Hollywood alike are host groups.

Egads, is it these host groups, disloyal to their country, and/or the many television networks that have managed to stop the broadcasting of the traditional pregame singing of the national anthem? That goes beyond being unpatriotic, and should not go unchallenged. The U.S. free press notwithstanding.

God bless America!

Alan P. Lessman

Punta Gorda

