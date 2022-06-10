Some letter writers claim the country needs to “go back” to God. No matter what religious belief you have, some 6 billion people in the world say your afterlife will not be pleasant as it differs from theirs. The writers should be more specific about which God they’re talking about.
Mass murders have made it clear that the supernatural being in control is not blessing the U.S. for failing to ban the sale, manufacture, and import, of bullets and bullet-making machinery. Alternatively, an administrative fee of $100 per bullet in cartridges might instead work as appeasement.
The integrity-challenged Supreme Court Associate Justices have pre-decided the abortion issue. They should at least consider where the money will come from to register conceptions by monthly tests of women. Similarly, where will the money come from to expand the DA staff and provide resources to investigate and prosecute early pregnancy terminations. How will the tests’ 10% to 20% error rate be corrected? Can the religious organizations who pushed for banning abortions be assessed to cover those costs? How will the IRS handle dependent deductions? Many Republicans are freaked about “Great Replacement” of whites by others. You’d think they would restrict abortions only for white women.
Finally, literate people, please educate some of those other letter writers. Socialism is not communism, look them up. The free market exists well under socialism (more customers to support business). Conservatives have deliberately misrepresented the difference between the two for a century.
