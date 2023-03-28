Columnist Marc Thiessen recently alleged government intervention is the root of the recent banks' collapse. It would be more accurate to cite lack of intervention. Just as surely as regulations are clawed back, financial opportunists start their shady deals. Thiessen starts with the 2008 intervention, caused partly by banks approving mortgages they knew were worthless, then resold countless times. When the collapse came, often mortgage holders couldn't be found.
Suddenly capitalists, who had spurned government interference, stood hat in hand begging for socialism. The worst of them were deemed too big to fail, so were bailed out by the government (us) that they love to hate. Conservatives hate socialism for the poor but demand it for themselves when they need it.
Recently the Feds hammered away, raising interest rates, aiming for more unemployment. Who will that hurt? Not those causing it. The roots of inflation are energy costs. Big oil companies report record profits without adding any refineries or expansion. They gouge. Almost everything is transported. We heat, cool, cook, and transport ourselves with energy, of course and without regulations, our demand raises costs.
The labor shortage is another inflationary issue. Corporations finally have to pay people what they are worth. Perhaps pushing up interest rates will push salaries down and cost jobs. Will it lower energy costs? Do workers deserve this? To me inflation, which is world wide, is complicated and trying to fix it by focusing on interest rates is simple minded and might potentially ruin the economy instead of fixing it.
