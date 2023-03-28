Editor:

Columnist Marc Thiessen recently alleged government intervention is the root of the recent banks' collapse. It would be more accurate to cite lack of intervention. Just as surely as regulations are clawed back, financial opportunists start their shady deals. Thiessen starts with the 2008 intervention, caused partly by banks approving mortgages they knew were worthless, then resold countless times. When the collapse came, often mortgage holders couldn't be found.


