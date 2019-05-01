Editor:
I read with dismay your opinion that Charlotte County should be divided into multiple incorporated cities. Punta Gorda notwithstanding, have you not seen what multiple layers of government have done to northern states? Now even those states are attempting to consolidate as a means of saving money, albeit not very successfully due to long-entrenched special interests.
I have first-hand experience in just how expensive decentralized government services can be and how difficult it is to change. I lived in a small school district in upstate New York that was sandwiched between two much larger districts. There really was no good reason for my school district to exist independently, other than the residents’ parochial interests. A movement developed to try to merge with one of the adjoining districts, but when the other district realized how expensive we were, they pulled out of the process.
New York is hamstrung by, among many other things, too much government, not too little. Let them keep their inefficiencies to themselves.
Alex Gregorewsky
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.