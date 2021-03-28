Editor:
The government giveth and the government taketh away. The current COVID-19 is a temporary giveth program. The taketh away will soon follow in corporate and personal income taxes and will be permanent.
If you think the government knows how to spend your money better then you, you are probably a Democrat. If you think you know how to spend your money better then the government, you are probably a Republican.
We all need some government to provide the necessary things to live together as a nation, but excessive government is a brake on the capitalistic system and stifles the business of America which is business.
Thomas Jefferson was a pretty smart guy and he said "The government that governs best is the government that governs least." What do you think?
Ray Steinwehe
Port Charlotte
