Editor:
There is so much that is scary and wrong emanating out of D.C. that it is hard to pick which issue to highlight. Choose your own topic to keep you up at night! Will uninvited bus loads of illegal immigrants be dumped off in downtown Punta Gorda? Will the Biden people come knocking at your door with a Covid vaccine in hand? Will the 16 to 30-year-olds who won't work break into your house, try to steal your car, or knock you down as they race to vandalize and steal?
Will this weak tottering old guy claim to have the power to take your bank savings as taxes, make you study how to hate blacks if you are white, or whites if you are black and on top it all destroy our relationship with China, Russia, and more?
So, "choose your poison" as they say because as long as there is a Biden gang in office, nothing seems safe, unless you contract to buy a Hunter painting for $500,000. America lovers and true patriots must make a plan that cannot wait until 2022 election. Voice your opinion!
Susan Miscia
Punta Gorda
