I've been visiting Florida for over 50 years. As a tourist, a snowbird and now as a resident. I've owned two properties here, one on the East Coast, which I sold, and now one in North Port.
I'm writing about the deplorable condition of our roadsides. I'm 80 years old and been all over this country and also to Europe. Never have I seen so much trash dumped along any highways in my life. Not even in my former state, New York.
This is a beautiful state. Why do people desecrate our roads this way? My grandparents and my father were all immigrants. They didn't have bilingual signs or options on the telephone. They needed sponsors to vouch for them. They learned English and assimilated into this country.
We need a wall to sort out the people who deserve to come here from those who will do harm.
One more thing that bothers me is, why doesn't Florida have vehicle inspections like most other states? I see cars on the road that shouldn't be, with bald tires and burned out lights. Trailers with no brake or signal lights. Maybe that would help reduce the great number of accidents.
Robert Palermo
North Port
